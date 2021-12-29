DeKalb father gunned down days before his 33rd birthday, family says

Gunfire at a DeKalb County apartment complex left a man dead days before his birthday, police say.

DeKalb Police responded at 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday to Glen Hollow Circle.

"I’m going to miss my nephew. I love my nephew," said Cassie Johnson, the victim's aunt.

The family of 32-year-old Bruce Gaines Jr. said he is dead. The victim's family told FOX 5 Atlanta he leaves behind several children and would have celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday.

"He has a birthday coming up. Friday would have been his 33rd birthday. I asked him what he wanted to do for his birthday and he told me ‘ I just want to be here, auntie. I just want to be here," Johnson said.

Police said it's unclear if Gaines was the intended target.

Police have not named a suspect and no one is in custody, but officers said they have a lead they're following after talking to witnesses.

According to homicide detectives, the shooter fired multiple rounds. Investigators say they found more than 90 shell casings from four different weapons.

"All I heard were shots going off and I was like ‘What the hell is going on?’ I was chilling. Then I heard more shots going off, and I said they were down there shooting," said Travis Hamme, who lives nearby.

Hamme admitted he thought it was fireworks at first because it just kept going.

Multiple cars and apartments were struck by gunfire, police say.

Investigators are trying to find out who killed him and why.

Police said shootings are not new to this apartment complex, but many go unreported.

