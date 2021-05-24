More than 600 arrests, citations in crackdown on Atlanta street racing

A massive effort to end street racing results in more than 600 arrests or citations over the weekend.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety released stats from a multi-agency effort to curb street racing, drifting, and stunt driving on Atlanta’s roadways on Saturday and Sunday. The GDPS said out of the 691 traffic stops, there were 612 citations or arrests and 384 warnings.

Those arrests and citations include 21 DUIs, 15 for reckless driving, and four drug arrests. Eight people were also taken into custody for outstanding warrants.

The state agency also reported there were 22 pursuits. About 10 vehicles were impounded and two stolen guns were recovered.

The Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Department of Natural Resources, Atlanta Police Department, and Fulton County Sheriff’s Office all took part in the fourth weekend of enforcement.

DPS Commissioner Col. Chris Wright said the cooperation between agencies has led to safer streets.

