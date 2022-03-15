More than 40 charged in Operations Hell Froze Over in Monroe County

Image 1 of 31 ▼ Quincy Brantley was charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine. (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

More than 30 people were arrested and about a half dozen more are still wanted after a massive drug bust in Monroe County.

Monroe County Sheriff W.B. Freeman dubbed it Operation Hell Froze Over. The operation took several months and was sparked by complaints of heavy traffic and unusual activity at several locations in the city and county.

Eventually, deputies said their investigative team was able to pinpoint specific locations and individuals. Investigators quickly learned about illegal drug sales and other crimes being committed.

Eventually, the task force served multiple search warrants and made multiple arrests. During the raids, about 830 grams of crack cocaine, 1,000 grams of powder cocaine, 300 grams of marijuana, 20 grams of synthetic marijuana, 35 grams of ecstasy, and nine fire arms were seized.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office released the mug shots, names, and charges of more than thirty people. Not pictured above is Lewis Mays who was charged with seven counts of use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a drug transaction.

Law enforcement are still searching for the following:

James Mathis was charged with 19 counts of use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a drug transaction.

Antonio D Searcy was charged four counts of use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a drug transaction.

Leonard Walker was charged with five counts of use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a drug transaction.

Keith Perkins was charged with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act (crack cocaine) and driving while license suspended.

Adam Dudley was charged with five counts of use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a drug transaction.

