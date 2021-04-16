More than 250,000 Georgians vaccinated at state's mass vaccination sites

More than 250,000 Georgians have been vaccinated at the state’s eight mass vaccination sites, the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency said Friday.

Four sites were initially opened on Feb. 22 but expanded by five more a couple of weeks later. Eight sites are currently operational.

"Our goal was to help jumpstart vaccinations in the State, and working with the Georgia National Guard and our public and private partners, we helped make vaccine available in a convenient and efficient way throughout Georgia," said GEMA/HS Director Chris Stallings. "This milestone represents the tireless efforts of the entire GEMA/HS team to support the mission of getting Georgians vaccinated."

As of Friday at 3 p.m., the Georgia Department of Public Health said the state has given 5,162,466 doses with 3,297,415 people receiving at least one dose. The state said 1,977,356 have been fully vaccinated. These numbers only include state-controlled vaccination sites and not sites that have partnered directly with the federal government to distribute the vaccines.

According to the GDPH, the 2-week average for new cases remains below 900 since April 8 and below 1,000 since March 29 with current hospitalizations being below 1,200 since April 3. The state reports about 32 deaths per day for the past two weeks, the lowest average it has been since Jan 4.

Vaccinations are open to every Georgian 16 years and older. They can register for an appointment at a specific site by going to https://myvaccinegeorgia.com.

