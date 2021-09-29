More than 2,000 guns stolen from cars in Atlanta this year, APD says

The Atlanta Police Department says the number of weapons taken from cars in Atlanta is up to 2,000 and counting in 2021.

Of course, there are still three months to go for 2021.

"I am making a plea to Atlanta citizens, and the people who come into our city, secure your weapons," said Todd Coyt, the assistant Atlanta police chief.

RELATED: Atlanta police say guns being stolen at record-setting pace

He briefed the Atlanta council earlier this week. Atlanta City Councilman Michael Bond told him the message seems not to be getting through to Atlanta residents and visitors after many years of what authorities label the "clean car campaign".

Coyt told the Atlanta City Council that officers find the guns taken from cars at violent crime scenes.

"It's a pipeline for these offenders," Bond said.

Bond told his colleagues there should be a new law that would require motorists to put their weapons in a secure box inside the vehicle. He would need state help to accomplish that.

"Once these guns fall into the hands of criminals, there's just no limit to the damage that can be done," Bond said.

Bond said he would introduce legislation at the city's next meeting to ask the state to pursue a policy that is strict on gun protection.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS