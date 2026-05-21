More flooding possible after Atlanta’s rain-soaked commute on Wednesday

The Brief Heavy rain flooded roads and stranded drivers across metro Atlanta during Wednesday’s commute, including along the Downtown Connector. Conditions improved Thursday morning, but standing water and clogged storm drains were still causing some problems in Midtown. The FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team warned additional rain later Thursday or Friday could trigger more flooding in the same low-lying areas.



After torrential rain snarled traffic and flooded roads across metro Atlanta on Wednesday, commuters saw calmer conditions Thursday morning — but officials and the FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team warned more problems could develop if additional storms move through later today or Friday.

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What we know:

Flooding during Wednesday afternoon’s commute stranded drivers on the Downtown Connector and submerged parts of Midtown and downtown Atlanta after slow-moving storms dumped nearly 3 inches of rain in some areas. One person had to be rescued from the roof of a vehicle trapped in high water near the Baker Street overpass.

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Georgia Department of Transportation camera footage showed water rapidly rising on the connector in just minutes as drainage systems struggled to keep up with the rainfall. The FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team said weeks of dry weather likely contributed to the flooding because storm drains had become clogged with debris, limiting runoff.

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By early Thursday, most major roads had reopened and conditions had improved significantly. FOX 5 crews traveling through Midtown reported only scattered standing water and leftover puddles from the previous day’s storms.

What you can do:

Still, drivers were urged to remain cautious, especially in areas that flooded Wednesday afternoon. Any additional heavy rain later Thursday or Friday could quickly recreate the same dangerous conditions, particularly in low-lying sections of the Downtown Connector, Midtown streets and areas with poor drainage.

The storms also affected travel at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, though airport officials reported only minimal delays and cancellations Thursday morning ahead of the busy Memorial Day travel weekend. Officials expect nearly 3 million passengers to pass through the airport during the holiday travel period, with Friday projected to be one of the busiest days.