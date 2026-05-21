Former Warm Springs police chief arrested for misconduct

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The Brief The GBI arrested former Warm Springs Police Chief Aisha Al-Khalifa on charges of false statements and violation of oath of office. Investigators said Al-Khalifa knowingly made false statements during a police misconduct investigation. The investigation began in 2024 after the Warm Springs Police Department requested the GBI review allegations involving current and former officers.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a former Warm Springs police chief following an investigation into alleged misconduct within the department.

What we know:

According to the GBI, 41-year-old Aisha Al-Khalifa, of Grovetown, was charged with false statements and violation of oath of office. Investigators said Al-Khalifa previously served as chief of the Warm Springs Police Department.

The investigation began on June 26, 2024, when the Warm Springs Police Department asked the GBI to examine allegations of police misconduct involving current and former department members.

During the investigation, agents determined Al-Khalifa knowingly made false statements to investigators, according to the GBI.

Authorities said Al-Khalifa turned herself in on May 15 and was booked into the Meriwether County Detention Center.

The GBI said the case remains active. Once the investigation is complete, the findings will be turned over to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review and possible prosecution.

Dig deeper:

Al-Khalifa became the police chief after an investigation led to the termination of Emilio Quintana and the suspension of every officer under him in June 2024. The actions were reportedly taken after city leaders thoroughly evaluated recent events and growing concerns about the department's conduct and functioning.

What we don't know:

It is unclear when Al-Khalifa became the "former" police chief.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the GBI Regional Office in Columbus.