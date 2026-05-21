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The CTR in downtown Atlanta opens ahead of World Cup festivities

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Published  May 21, 2026 7:31 AM EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
The CTR opens in downtown Atlanta before World Cup

The CTR opens in downtown Atlanta before World Cup

With less than 30 days until the FIFA World Cup arrives in Atlanta, city leaders say preparations are ramping up to make sure Atlanta is ready to welcome visitors from around the globe. The former CNN Center is being transformed into a new mixed-use destination near Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Brief

    • Atlanta leaders say the city is preparing to welcome global visitors with less than 30 days until the World Cup.
    • The former CNN Center is being transformed into a new mixed-use destination near Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
    • Several Atlanta neighborhoods will host World Cup watch parties to showcase local culture and businesses.

ATLANTA - With less than 30 days until the FIFA World Cup arrives in Atlanta, city leaders say preparations are ramping up to make sure Atlanta is ready to welcome visitors from around the globe.

RELATED: FIFA World Cup: Showcase Atlanta awards 8 watch party grants

What we know:

Officials said efforts are focused not only on downtown but also on neighborhoods across the city as Atlanta prepares for an international spotlight during the tournament.

ALL WORLD CUP STORIES

Mayor Andre Dickens joined other city and state leaders to celebrate the revitalization of the former CNN Center, which is being reimagined as a mixed-use development ahead of the World Cup. Leaders said the project, known as The CTR, is designed to create a more active and welcoming downtown experience for residents and visitors alike.

Officials noted the development sits near Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where World Cup matches will be played. Leaders expect fans from around the world to stay in nearby hotels, visit restaurants and explore the city during the tournament.

Reimagined former CNN Center officially unveiled as 'The CTR'

Reimagined former CNN Center officially unveiled as 'The CTR'

Atlanta's top civic, business, and political leaders gathered this afternoon for an exclusive, private look inside The CTR, the highly anticipated transformation of the iconic former CNN Center into a newly reimagined downtown destination. The grand unveiling event marked a major milestone for the historic Marietta Street complex, showcasing a complete overhaul meant to revitalize the heart of the city ahead of major global events heading to Atlanta. The afternoon presentation featured keynote remarks from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens alongside an array of prominent local business leaders.

What's next:

City leaders also announced grants for eight Atlanta neighborhoods to host World Cup watch parties and community events aimed at highlighting what makes each area unique. Organizers said neighborhoods including Cascade Heights and Little Five Points will use the events to showcase local culture to international visitors.

Organizers said the neighborhood watch parties are intended to spread the economic and cultural impact of the World Cup beyond downtown Atlanta and give visitors a chance to experience different parts of the city.

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