The CTR in downtown Atlanta opens ahead of World Cup festivities

The Brief Atlanta leaders say the city is preparing to welcome global visitors with less than 30 days until the World Cup. The former CNN Center is being transformed into a new mixed-use destination near Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Several Atlanta neighborhoods will host World Cup watch parties to showcase local culture and businesses.



With less than 30 days until the FIFA World Cup arrives in Atlanta, city leaders say preparations are ramping up to make sure Atlanta is ready to welcome visitors from around the globe.

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What we know:

Officials said efforts are focused not only on downtown but also on neighborhoods across the city as Atlanta prepares for an international spotlight during the tournament.

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Mayor Andre Dickens joined other city and state leaders to celebrate the revitalization of the former CNN Center, which is being reimagined as a mixed-use development ahead of the World Cup. Leaders said the project, known as The CTR, is designed to create a more active and welcoming downtown experience for residents and visitors alike.

Officials noted the development sits near Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where World Cup matches will be played. Leaders expect fans from around the world to stay in nearby hotels, visit restaurants and explore the city during the tournament.

What's next:

City leaders also announced grants for eight Atlanta neighborhoods to host World Cup watch parties and community events aimed at highlighting what makes each area unique. Organizers said neighborhoods including Cascade Heights and Little Five Points will use the events to showcase local culture to international visitors.

Organizers said the neighborhood watch parties are intended to spread the economic and cultural impact of the World Cup beyond downtown Atlanta and give visitors a chance to experience different parts of the city.