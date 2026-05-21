2 injured in shooting at Abner Terrace apartment complex

The Brief Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on Abner Terrace in northwest Atlanta. Officers shut down the area near the Flipper Temple Apartments early Thursday morning as the investigation continued. Authorities said more information is expected once commanders arrive on scene.



Atlanta police maintained a heavy presence Thursday morning on Abner Terrace in northwest Atlanta as officers investigated a shooting at an apartment complex.

The investigation was centered around the Flipper Temple Apartments, where officers were seen moving through the parking lot and surrounding area. Police blocked off Abner Terrace while the scene remained active.

What we don't know:

According to police, two young men were injured in a shooting at the apartment complex. Both were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. One male suffered a graze wound, while the other male is in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds.

At this time, no one has been arrested, and no possible suspect information has been released. Police did say they are looking for a vehicle seen in the area.

Additional updates were anticipated later in the morning.

This is a breaking news report. Above information is subject to change. Check back for updates.