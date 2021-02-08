More Atlanta Public School students return to in-person learning

The next phase of Atlanta Public School students will return to face-to-face learning Monday morning.

Children in third through fifth grades will be back in the classroom Monday as part of the APS "Return and Learn" reopening plan.

Under the plan, the first wave of students began in-person learning exactly two weeks ago - children from pre-K through second grade and those in special education.

Monday's group includes students from third to fifth grade, but returning to classrooms still remains not a requirement. Parents do have the option to keep their children learning virtually.

Students in grades six through 12 will be expected back on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

As part of the Return to School plan, APS announced they would offer free, weekly COVID-19 surveillance testing for all students.

The administration also announced plans for their Summer Academic Recovery Academy, a four-week, full-day program designed to help students catch up from the "COVID-19 slide."

"We are asking that all students come to academic recovery but we wanted to target, through the means of equity, the students who need it the most." APS Chief Academic Officer Yolanda Brown said.

The summer academic recovery academy would be a full school day schedule for students in Kindergarten through 12th-grade and run throughout all of June.

Students will have the option of learning in person or virtually.

This would be a three-year plan, meaning the program would take place every June through 2023.

The program will focus on math and literature, but it will also include mental and social support for the students.

