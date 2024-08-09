Monsterama convention returns with classic film and TV stars

From a two-time "Bond girl" to a guy who brought "Young Spock" to life in "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock," the guest list at this year’s Monsterama convention is packed with true legends of pop culture.

Monsterama 2024 kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday at the Hilton Atlanta Northeast, filling the hotel with retro horror and sci-fi fans and celebrity guests. This is the 11th year of the convention, which celebrates genre movies and television, comics and literature, art and more. Scheduled events include a tribute to late cult filmmaker Roger Corman (with screenings of his classics "Day the World Ended" and "The Pit and the Pendulum") along with various panels and talks, live gaming, and a "maker room" with hands-on activities.

Celebrity guests lined up for this year’s con include Martine Beswicke, known to audiences around the world for appearing in the James Bond films "From Russia with Love" and "Thunderball," and film, television, and stage actress Elizabeth Shepherd, who appeared in Roger Corman’s "The Tomb of Ligeia." Returning this year is metro Atlanta-based actor Stephen Manley, who played Young Spock in "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock" and appeared in classic shows including "The Love Boat" and "Little House on the Prairie."

For more information on this year’s Monsterama — including a full schedule and link to buy tickets — click here. Click the video player in this article to check out our morning at the Hilton Atlanta Northeast in Peachtree Corners, chatting with a few of this year’s special guests!