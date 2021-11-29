Monroe offers reward in outbreak of catalytic converter thefts

article

The city of Monroe is trying to combat a recent string of catalytic converter thefts with a cash reward.

Monroe police said a $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those behind the recent outbreak of catalytic converter thefts.

Law enforcement agencies across north Georgia have seen a rise in catalytic converter thefts since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Investigators said the converters are a target because of the precious metals they contain. It's a crime that's also quick and easy.

It's roughly $1,500 at minimum to replace a catalytic converter and often leaves the car owner with additional damage.

Police advise drivers to park in well-lit areas, install video surveillance devices aimed at their vehicles, and report any suspicious vehicles or people by calling 911.

Anyone with information in the string of thefts is asked to call the Monroe Police Department.

