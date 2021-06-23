Police: Rideshare driver kills 1 passenger, injures 1 in Atlanta

Police are investigating a deadly shooting involving a rideshare driver at an Atlanta gas station Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. at a Chevron gas station on the 2100 block of Monroe Drive at Piedmont Circle.

Officers tell FOX 5 that two men who were passengers in the back of a rideshare vehicle were shot by the driver.

"At some point, there was an argument with the driver," Atlanta Police Lt. Daniel Genson said. "That argument ultimately ensued to gunfire."

One victim has died in the shooting. Medics rushed the other to a local hospital in critical condition.

A third passenger in the car was unhurt and fled the scene after the shooting.

Police recovered two weapons on the scene.

Investigators are now questioning the driver and trying to determine whether the shooting was in self-defense.

If you have any information that could help in the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

