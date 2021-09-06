Monroe detective dies of COVID-19, police department says

article

The Monroe Police Department announced the death of one of its officers due to complications from COVID-19,

The department wrote on its Facebook page that Detective Tracey Conroy died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Conroy's law enforcement career spanned 20 years, including more than three years as an evidence tech with Monroe.

"Tracey always had a positive attitude and a smile for others," the post said. "We will miss her tremendously."

Commenters on Facebook offered condolences and prayers for Conroy's family.

