Monroe detective dies of COVID-19, police department says

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Walton County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Tracey Conroy Monroe PD detective article

The City of Monroe Police Department said Detective Tracey Conroy died after testing positive for COVID-19. (Photo courtesy of Monroe PD) (FOX 5 Atlanta)

MONROE, Ga. - The Monroe Police Department announced the death of one of its officers due to complications from COVID-19, 

The department wrote on its Facebook page that Detective Tracey Conroy died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Conroy's law enforcement career spanned 20 years, including more than three years as an evidence tech with Monroe. 

"Tracey always had a positive attitude and a smile for others," the post said. "We will miss her tremendously."

Commenters on Facebook offered condolences and prayers for Conroy's family. 

