Monroe detective dies of COVID-19, police department says
MONROE, Ga. - The Monroe Police Department announced the death of one of its officers due to complications from COVID-19,
The department wrote on its Facebook page that Detective Tracey Conroy died after testing positive for COVID-19.
Conroy's law enforcement career spanned 20 years, including more than three years as an evidence tech with Monroe.
"Tracey always had a positive attitude and a smile for others," the post said. "We will miss her tremendously."
Commenters on Facebook offered condolences and prayers for Conroy's family.
