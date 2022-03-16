Arrest made after pursuit, crash along I-75 in Monroe County

article

One person is in custody after a deputy was injured in a pursuit which ended in a crash on Wednesday afternoon.

Juan Boone, 33, of Americus, was booked into the Monroe County jail on multiple charges including felony fleeing and eluding an officer. Deputies said he also has an outstanding warrant from another agency.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said I-75 near exit 181, Rumble Road, was shut down in both directions for a time after the crash. Deputies said around 3:39 p.m. they were attempting to pull a car over for a traffic stop in the southbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker 185, but the driver took off.

Video from the scene shows a deputy’s patrol car smashed up on the side of the road with smoke coming out from under the hood. Another car was also wrecked.

Monroe County deputies investigate after a traffic stop led to a pursuit and crash along I-75 on March 16, 2022. (FOX )

A deputy suffered a broken foot and a deputy K9 was injured in the pursuit, the sheriff's office said.

The deputy was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The K9 was taken to the vet.

Boone ran from the scene, but was taken into custody a short time later.

The Georgia State Patrol was asked to help in the pursuit.

Details surrounding the traffic stop has not been released.

The name of the man taken into custody has not been released.

The exit is located about 60 miles southeast of Atlanta.

