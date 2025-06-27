Man airlifted after shooting at Covington apartment complex

The Brief A 28-year-old man was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital after being shot at a Covington apartment complex. The victim was found with gunshot wounds to his hand and groin inside a relative's apartment near Building 9. The shooting followed a verbal altercation near the victim's vehicle, and the suspects fled the scene on foot.



A 28-year-old man was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital Thursday night after being shot at a Covington apartment complex, according to police.

What we know:

Covington officers responded around 9:32 p.m. to reports of a shooting at Wellington Ridge Apartments on Wellington Drive. The victim was found inside a relative’s apartment near Building 9 with gunshot wounds to his hand and groin.

According to investigators, the man had gotten into a verbal altercation near his vehicle shortly before gunfire erupted. The suspects fled the scene on foot.

What we don't know:

The investigation remains ongoing.