Man airlifted after shooting at Covington apartment complex
COVINGTON, Ga. - A 28-year-old man was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital Thursday night after being shot at a Covington apartment complex, according to police.
What we know:
Covington officers responded around 9:32 p.m. to reports of a shooting at Wellington Ridge Apartments on Wellington Drive. The victim was found inside a relative’s apartment near Building 9 with gunshot wounds to his hand and groin.
According to investigators, the man had gotten into a verbal altercation near his vehicle shortly before gunfire erupted. The suspects fled the scene on foot.
What we don't know:
The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: The Covington Police Department provided the details for this article.