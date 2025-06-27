Expand / Collapse search

River rescue rehearsal: See metro Atlanta first responders training

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 27, 2025 11:08pm EDT
Cobb County
Cobb County Police, Fire, and Atlanta Fire personnel conduct joint drone training along the Chattahoochee River, sharpening water rescue response techniques during a multi-agency exercise this week. (Cobb County Police Department)

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County Police partnered with Cobb County Fire and Atlanta Fire this week for a joint training exercise focused on water rescue operations along the Chattahoochee River.

What we know:

The multi-agency drill emphasized the use of drone technology to quickly locate people in distress, improving coordination and response times in emergency scenarios.

What they're saying:

"Our skilled drone pilots trained side-by-side, honing their ability to rapidly identify victims in challenging environments where every second counts," the department said in a statement. "These exercises ensure we're always ready to respond with precision and speed when lives are on the line."

Local perspective:

The training is part of an ongoing effort to integrate advanced tools like unmanned aerial systems into public safety operations.

The Source: The Cobb County Police Department provided the details photos for this story.

