Police searching for women who put soap in Monroe City Hall fountain

article

Police in the city of Monroe, Georgia are offering a reward to help catch three women caught on camera putting soap in one of the town's fountains.

The Monroe Police Department shared footage of the three suspects taken by a camera at City Hall on Saturday, May 8.

According to police, the women put soap in the fountain and appeared to take photos before running off.

While it seems like an innocent prank, police say the soap caused the fountain to be inoperable and required multiple parts to be replaced.

"The water fountain assists in providing a relaxing atmosphere where individuals can rest and experience beautiful downtown Monroe," officials wrote.

Law enforcement agents are offering a $500 reward to anyone who can help them identify the three women.

If you know anything that can help with the investigation, please call the Monroe Police Department at 770-267-7576 or Lt. Brent Davis at 770-266-5193.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.