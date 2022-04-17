Monroe Amber Alert: Man charged with abducting infant girl, murdering child's mother

article

Police found an abducted girl safe and charged her father with kidnapping and murdering the child's mother.

The incident was the subject of a Levi's Call, Georgia's Amber Alert System for missing and abducted children, overnight on Saturday.

Monroe Police Department Officers went on Saturday night to Stonecreek Bend in Monroe and found 31-year-old Crystal Hyatt dead and her child missing.

Nala Norwood, who is one year old, was taken by 31-year-old Gregory Deonte Norwood, Monroe police said.

Law enforcement tracked a blue Chevy Malibu with a Georgia tag of CRU7421 to Newton County, where deputies arrested Gregory Norwood.

Police said the girl was unarmed and is with her grandmother in Gwinnett County.

Gregory Norwood is charged with murder and kidnapping. He's in Walton County Detention Center and other charges are pending.

