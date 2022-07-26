Where to find the monkeypox vaccines in metro-Atlanta

The Georgia Department of Public Health began distributing monkeypox vaccines to local health districts as confirmed cases in the U.S. passed the 3,000 mark.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Georgia is approaching 300 confirmed cases of the disease.

Before the 2022 outbreak, monkeypox had been reported in central and western African countries and almost all cases outside of the continent were reported in people with a history of international travel.

The World Health Organization said the escalating monkeypox outbreak is a global emergency.

A nurse prepares the Monkeypox vaccine at the Pride Center at Equality Park in Wilton Manors, Florida, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Vaccines are in limited supply or unavailable in most places. Here is how metro Atlanta health departments are distributing monkeypox vaccines to patients.

Clayton County

The Clayton County Health District has not provided specific information on monkeypox vaccine availability but said the Georgia DPH is prioritizing Fulton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Cobb and Clayton counties.

Cobb, Douglas counties

Cobb and Douglas Public Health said it's waiting for vaccine supplies from federal partners.

The health department has an online portal for appointments and some immunizations, but you may have to call 770-514-2300.

DeKalb County

DeKalb County announced it started distributing vaccines and requires appointments due to limited availability. Appointments were full as of July 25, but you can sign up for the waiting list on the Board of Health website.

There will be 200 appointments for vaccines available at DeKalb County Board of Health’s first large vaccination clinic on July 29 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the North DeKalb Health Center. The link for the mass vaccination clinic will be on the health department website at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Limited appointments are available at these locations:

Richardson Health Center (for established or new Early Care Clinic patients only)

445 Winn Way, Decatur, beginning July 26

T.O. Vinson Health Center, 440 Winn Way, Decatur, beginning July 26.

Clifton Springs Health Center, 3110 Clifton Springs Road, Decatur, beginning July 29.

North DeKalb Health Center, 3807 Clairmont Rd., NE, Chamblee, beginning Aug. 1.

Fulton County

The Fulton County Department of Health currently doesn't offer a way to make an appointment for a monkeypox vaccine online.

The county and the Public Works Department are collecting wastewater samples at one of Fulton County’s Wastewater Treatment Plants and Emory University is testing the wastewater for signs of the COVID-19 and monkeypox viruses.

The health department held a limited vaccine event on July 9.

Gwinnett, Newton, Rockdale counties

Gwinnett, Newton, Rockdale Public Health announced July 26 that it was offering monkeypox vaccinations by appointment only at the District Health Office on 2570 Riverside Parkway in Lawrenceville.

All 300 appointments were full by the end of the day.

Monitor the health department's website for updates on vaccines.

Henry County

Like Clayton County, Henry County has not provided specific information regarding vaccine distribution, sharing information provided by the Georgia DPH.