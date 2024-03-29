Mom who tried to kill daughter's alleged child molester found guilty of murder

article

A mother accused of trying to take the law into her own hands, resulting in the shooting death of a teenager, was convicted of murder and other charges stemming from the March 2020 incident.

On March 22, a DeKalb County jury found Danyale Harris, 42, guilty of charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

According to the investigation, on March 31, 2020, Harris discovered a video of her daughter, who was 12 years old at the time, involved in a sexual act with a 22-year-old man, later identified as Antonio Harley.

At around 3:30 a.m. on April 1, 2020, Harris reported the information to an officer with the DeKalb County Police Department (DKPD). The officer involved, the DKPD Special Victim’s Unit, took the report, and reportedly told Harris that detectives would get in touch with her. He warned her not to let her anger get the best of her and not to try to get revenge.

Just hours later, however, authorities say Harris drove a large group of people to an apartment complex near the intersection of Wesley Chapel Road and Snapfinger Road to confront Harley. Harris and three of the people she brought with her were armed with handguns, authorities said.

SEE ALSO:

At around 1 p.m. Harris instructed her daughter to point out which apartment was Harley’s. Harris knocked on the front door with the group behind her. Harley did not open the door, but instead went around from the side of the apartment building to see who was there. Harris and the rest of the group chased Harley, who managed to make it back inside his apartment through the back door.

As soon as Harley shut the door, someone in the group outside opened fire, striking Harley in the chest. Harley’s brother, who was inside the apartment, fired back in an effort to protect himself and five of his younger siblings who were just feet away inside the apartment.

Juan Newkirk, 19, who was part of the group that had come to the apartment complex with Defendant Harris, was struck and killed in the exchange of gunfire.

Immediately following the guilty verdicts, DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Asha F. Jackson, who presided over the trial, sentenced Harris to life with the possibility of parole, plus five years.

Two others involved in the confrontation were also charged.

Harley, who survived his injuries, was later charged with statutory rape, child molestation, and sexual exploitation of children. His case is pending.