Lee County High School teacher arrested for child molestation

The Brief A 29-year-old Lee County High School teacher has been charged with child molestation and improper sexual contact. The investigation began after school officials reported allegations to police earlier this month. The case remains active and will be forwarded to the district attorney for prosecution.



A Lee County High School teacher has been arrested on charges of child molestation and improper sexual contact involving a juvenile student, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

What we know:

Danielle Weaver, 29, of Leesburg, was taken into custody Feb. 18 at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office without incident. She is being held at the Lee County Jail.

The investigation began Feb. 3 when officers with the Leesburg Police Department responded to Lee County High School after receiving allegations of inappropriate contact between a teacher and a student. The following day, the police department requested assistance from the GBI. Investigators identified Weaver as the suspect and the alleged victim as a juvenile student at the school.

Arrest warrants were obtained Feb. 17 following a joint investigation by the GBI and Leesburg Police Department. Authorities said the case remains active and ongoing and will be turned over to the Southwestern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution once complete.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Americus at 229-931-2439 or the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 229-759-6012. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or through the See Something, Send Something mobile app.