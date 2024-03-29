Crews trying to rescue construction worker trapped in trench at Paulding County site

Rescue crews are frantically working to free a worker trapped in a trench after a cave-in at a Paulding County construction site.

Officials with Paulding County Fire tell FOX 5 they first received a call about a man buried up to his chest at a site on the 300 block of Persian Ivy Way.

Fire crews arrived at the scene to find the man trapped around 20 feet down in the trench.

According to officials, a Paulding County team attempted to approach the trench but determined the soil in the area was too unstable for their operation. A Cobb County rescue team is now on the scene and working to find a way to extract the man without causing a second collapse.

Officials are in contact with the man and believe him to be relatively unharmed.

