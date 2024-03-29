'Operation Skyhawk': 150 arrested in Georgia prison smuggling investigation

article

Georgia law enforcement officials are celebrating after busting a major criminal operation that reportedly helped smuggle ecstasy, methamphetamine, guns, and cell phones into prisons across the state.

Gov. Brian Kemp said the arrests were the result of a months-long investigation dubbed "Operation Skyhawk," which was a collaboration between the Georgia Department of Corrections and the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Safe Streets Gang Task Force.

According to officials, the investigation revealed that the operation used drones to smuggle contraband into Georgia correction facilities.

After serving warrants at two locations in the metro Atlanta area, officials say they arrested 150 people, including eight GDC employees. Those employees have since been fired.

During the raids on Thursday, agents seized 87 drones, 273 contraband cellphones, 22 weapons, and $7 million worth of drugs.

"Georgia will not tolerate those who put our communities at risk by trafficking drugs, weapons, and contraband both in and out of our correctional facilities," Kemp said. "I want to thank Commissioner Oliver, the hardworking men and women of the GDC, and all law enforcement who worked to shut these operations down and help keep both Georgians and our correctional facilities safe."

In total, officials say the group is facing more than 1,000 criminal charges that include drug trafficking, gang activity, and smuggling.

"The success of ‘Operation Skyhawk’ should be a reminder to anyone – inside or outside our prisons – that we have zero tolerance and will take swift action against those who threaten the safe operations of our facilities and the safety of the public," GDC Commissioner Tyrone Oliver said. "Our reach is far and wide, not just within the walls of our facilities, and I stand by my words from over a year ago, that this activity will not be tolerated."

Investigators believe that the group may have worked in other states as well.