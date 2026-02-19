2 UGA football players arrested for speeding

The Brief UGA linebackers Chris Cole and Darren Ikinnagbon were arrested Wednesday night for driving over 100 mph in Athens. Both players face reckless driving and speeding charges; Ikinnagbon was also cited for following too closely.



Two University of Georgia football players were arrested Wednesday night after being caught driving over 100 mph, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

What we know:

Police arrested linebackers Christopher Cole, 20, and Darren Ikinnagbon, 19, just after 9 p.m. on the Outer Loop near Olympic Drive. Officers reported that both men were speeding in separate vehicles.

Cole was charged with reckless driving and speeding (maximum limits). He was booked into the Athens-Clarke County Jail at 9:59 p.m. and released on a $26 bond about 40 minutes later.

Ikinnagbon faces charges of reckless driving, speeding (maximum limits), and following too closely. He was booked at 10:27 p.m. and released on a $39 bond shortly after 11 p.m.

As of Thursday afternoon, both Cole and Ikinnagbon remain listed on the Bulldogs' official roster. FOX 5 has reached out to the team for comment.

Dig deeper:

The arrests of Cole and Ikinnagbon add to a long series of driving-related incidents involving the Georgia football program.

Several other players left the program following similar arrests, including offensive lineman Nyier Daniels. Daniels was dismissed from the team after a high-speed chase in Jackson County where authorities said he reached speeds of 150 mph.