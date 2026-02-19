27-year-old Decatur woman arrested for child sex exploitation

The Brief A 27-year-old Decatur woman has been charged with sexual exploitation of children. The investigation began after a Cyber Tipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The arrest is part of the GBI’s ongoing Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force efforts.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a 27-year-old Decatur woman on a charge of sexual exploitation of children following an investigation into her alleged online activity.

What we know:

Emily Rae Staub was arrested Thursday, Feb. 12, and booked into the DeKalb County Jail, the GBI said in a news release.

The investigation began in October 2025 after the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit received a Cyber Tipline Report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the possible online possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material. The DeKalb County Police Department assisted with the investigation.

The case is part of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which operates within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit. The task force works to identify individuals involved in the trade of child sexual abuse material. The ICAC program was created by the U.S. Department of Justice in response to the growing number of children using the internet and increased online activity by predators seeking contact with underage victims.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about child exploitation is asked to contact the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870 or report tips through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s CyberTipline at Cybertipline.org. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or through the See Something, Send Something mobile app.