2 arrested for construction equipment vandalism in Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County Police have arrested the two young men they believe are responsible for the vandalism and property damage on March 17 at a Rowen construction site near Lawrence and Harbins roads in unincorporated Dacula.

The police department says it received a substantial number of tips that led them to the suspects -- 19-year-old Cole Hemphill of Winder and 20-year-old Jeremy Lynn Russ Jr. of Auburn. They have both been charged with two counts of Theft by Taking, Loitering and Prowling, Entering Auto, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of Certain Felonies, Criminal Damage to Property 2nd Degree, and Criminal Attempt to Commit a Felony.

Surveillance footage showed the two people damaging excavators' windshield wipers, spraying equipment with paint, and jamming a screwdriver into the seat of one of the construction vehicles, police say.

(Gwinnett County Police Department)

Before they left, the two young men allegedly stole SIM cards from one of the site's security cameras.

Police have not shared if they believe the vandalism was connected to a series of attacks targeting sites by activists protesting the construction of Atlanta's controversial public safety training center.