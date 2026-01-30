13-year-old boy fighting for life after being struck on I-75 southbound

The Brief A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on I-75 southbound. The driver's identity and whether they remained at the scene of the collision are currently unknown. Investigators have not yet determined why the teenager was on the interstate at 9 p.m.



A 13-year-old boy is fighting for his life Friday night after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 75 southbound, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

What we know:

The teenager was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition following the incident near Cleveland Avenue SW.

Police initially responded to reports of a person struck on the interstate around 9 p.m.

The incident caused traffic to be backed up for a little more than a mile.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet determined what led to the collision or why the teenager was on the interstate.

It is unknown if the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene or if any charges are expected to be filed.

Authorities have not released the name of the 13-year-old victim.