Police searching for suspects in vandalism at Gwinnett County construction site

article

Gwinnett County police are asking the public for help identifying two young men accused of vandalizing a local construction site.

Investigators say the vandalism happened around 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 17 at the Rowen construction site on Lawrence Road and Harbins Road.

Surveillance footage showed the two people damaging excavators' windshield wipers, spraying equipment with paint, and jamming a screwdriver into the seat of one of the construction vehicles, police say.

Before they left, the two young men allegedly stole SIM cards from one of the site's security cameras.

Detectives described the vandals as slim males in their late teens or early twenties.

(Gwinnett County Police Department)

The Gwinnett County Police Department needs the public’s help identifying two suspects who vandalized a local construction site. Both appeared to be wearing similar outfits. One of the men may have been carrying a handgun.

Police have not shared if they believe the vandalism was connected to a series of attacks targeting sites by activists protesting the construction of Atlanta's controversial public safety training center.

If you have any information about the vandalism, call Gwinnett County detectives at (770) 513-5300.