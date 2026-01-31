LIVE UPDATES: Snow begins in metro Atlanta; North Georgia feeling effects

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
11
Extreme Cold Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Extreme Cold Warning
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 PM EST, Meriwether County, Troup County, Haralson County, Morgan County, Walker County, Putnam County, Spalding County, Pike County, Jasper County, Hall County, Oglethorpe County, Butts County, Whitfield County, Pickens County, Douglas County, Banks County, Gilmer County, Chattooga County, Clarke County, Coweta County, Lamar County, Towns County, Oconee County, Walton County, Greene County, South Fulton County, Clayton County, Madison County, Fayette County, Murray County, Newton County, Catoosa County, Bartow County, North Fulton County, Gordon County, Polk County, Dade County, Rockdale County, Carroll County, Jackson County, DeKalb County, Cobb County, Dawson County, Fannin County, Union County, Upson County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Henry County, Paulding County, Lumpkin County, Forsyth County, Heard County, Cherokee County, Floyd County, White County
Winter Storm Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Madison County, Lumpkin County, Murray County, Towns County, Butts County, Newton County, Forsyth County, Morgan County, Oconee County, North Fulton County, Walton County, Putnam County, Union County, Clayton County, White County, Hall County, Henry County, Rockdale County, Oglethorpe County, South Fulton County, Barrow County, Pickens County, Greene County, Fannin County, Cobb County, Gwinnett County, Dawson County, Jasper County, DeKalb County, Gilmer County, Cherokee County, Clarke County, Banks County, Jackson County
Extreme Cold Warning
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Elbert County, Hart County
Winter Storm Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Elbert County, Hart County, Stephens County, Franklin County
Cold Weather Advisory
from SAT 5:00 AM EST until SUN 1:00 PM EST, Clay County
Cold Weather Advisory
from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 2:00 AM CST until SAT 9:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Coweta County, Dade County, Paulding County, Spalding County, Carroll County, Catoosa County, Bartow County, Pike County, Meriwether County, Whitfield County, Polk County, Gordon County, Chattooga County, Troup County, Floyd County, Walker County, Haralson County, Fayette County, Douglas County, Lamar County, Upson County, Heard County
Live Now

LIVE UPDATES: Snow begins in metro Atlanta; North Georgia feeling effects

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team and FOX 5 Storm Team
Updated  January 31, 2026 7:48am EST
Winter Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Metro Atlanta and North Georgia are preparing for a potent winter storm to move through the area, just one week after a winter storm left parts of the area coated in ice. The storm is expected to bring accumulating snow, dangerous wind chills, and "impossible" travel conditions across much of the state.

Snow, freezing air in North Georgia

What we know:

A complex web of watches and warnings covers north and central Georgia. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 1 a.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday for a massive swath of the state, including Cherokee, Cobb, North Fulton, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Newton, Clayton, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Jones, Wilkinson, Gwinnett, Hall, Walton, and Clarke counties.

Stay connected with FOX LOCAL. For 24/7 winter storm coverage—Download Now.

Additionally, a rare Extreme Cold Warning has been issued for every county in north and central Georgia, including Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, and dozens more extending down through Macon and Columbus. This warning runs from 7 p.m. Saturday to 1 p.m. Sunday.

Snow totals will vary by region, with the highest amounts expected east and northeast of Atlanta. Because the ground is already cold, meteorologists noted the snow will be a "dry powdery kind" that sticks immediately.

Saturday, Jan. 31 | Live updates

Timeline:

9 a.m. — Cherokee County EMA posted on Facebook, saying that accumulations were beginning on roads in the county. They said several roads have slick spots and advised people to stay at home. 

8:15 a.m. — GDOT Spokeswoman Natalie Dale joined Good Day Atlanta to discuss road conditions. She said crews are working for their third weekend straight to stage ahead of snow moving into metro Atlanta, and they're already working in far northern Georgia to get snow-covered roads treated. She said the best way to support the GDOT crews is by staying off the road.

Road crews working to treat snow-covered roads

Road crews working to treat snow-covered roads

GDOT provides Good Day Atlanta with an update on their work to treat Georgia roads. 

8:03 a.m. — FOX 5 Photojournalist Eli Jordan reported snow-covered roads in Cumming. Jordan was driving through the area and said even GA 400 had snow on it. 

7:45 a.m. — A FOX 5 crew in Blairsville reports multiple vehicles, including a truck, are stuck in the snow on Cleveland Street. 

Snow on GA 400 in Cumming

Image 1 of 4

Cars were stuck in the snow in Blairsville.  (FOX 5)

7:10 a.m. — The FOX 5 Storm Team said snow is starting to "dip" into parts of metro Atlanta.

6:15 a.m. — A FOX 5 crew saw snow plows staging at Interstate 85 at the State Route 400 exit as snow moved closer to metro Atlanta. 

Snow plows at GA 400.

6:07 a.m. — The Hall County Emergency Operations Center is active and provided its 6 a.m. update. In the update, officials said people should prepare for an accumulation of three to five inches of snow. 
5:45 a.m. — FOX 5 cameras caught snow falling hard in Blairsville. 

Snow in Blairsville 

5:30 a.m. — A FOX 5 viewer sent in a picture of snow sticking in Dahlonega. 

Snow in Dahlonega Georgia at 5:30 a.m. January 31st

5 a.m. — FOX 5 viewers and a FOX 5 crew in Dahlonega started reporting snow. 

Snow in Rome. 

4:49 a.m. — A FOX 5 viewer sent in video of snowflakes in Rome. 


1 a.m. — A Winter Storm Warning has gone into effect for most of North Georgia and metro Atlanta. 

The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Storm Team, the National Weather Service, and previous FOX 5 reporting. FOX Weather contributed to this report.

Winter WeatherNewsWeatherGeorgia