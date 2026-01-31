LIVE UPDATES: Snow begins in metro Atlanta; North Georgia feeling effects

Metro Atlanta and North Georgia are preparing for a potent winter storm to move through the area, just one week after a winter storm left parts of the area coated in ice. The storm is expected to bring accumulating snow, dangerous wind chills, and "impossible" travel conditions across much of the state.

Snow, freezing air in North Georgia

What we know:

A complex web of watches and warnings covers north and central Georgia. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 1 a.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday for a massive swath of the state, including Cherokee, Cobb, North Fulton, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Newton, Clayton, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Jones, Wilkinson, Gwinnett, Hall, Walton, and Clarke counties.

Additionally, a rare Extreme Cold Warning has been issued for every county in north and central Georgia, including Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, and dozens more extending down through Macon and Columbus. This warning runs from 7 p.m. Saturday to 1 p.m. Sunday.

Snow totals will vary by region, with the highest amounts expected east and northeast of Atlanta. Because the ground is already cold, meteorologists noted the snow will be a "dry powdery kind" that sticks immediately.

Saturday, Jan. 31 | Live updates

Timeline:

9 a.m. — Cherokee County EMA posted on Facebook, saying that accumulations were beginning on roads in the county. They said several roads have slick spots and advised people to stay at home.

8:15 a.m. — GDOT Spokeswoman Natalie Dale joined Good Day Atlanta to discuss road conditions. She said crews are working for their third weekend straight to stage ahead of snow moving into metro Atlanta, and they're already working in far northern Georgia to get snow-covered roads treated. She said the best way to support the GDOT crews is by staying off the road.

8:03 a.m. — FOX 5 Photojournalist Eli Jordan reported snow-covered roads in Cumming. Jordan was driving through the area and said even GA 400 had snow on it.

7:45 a.m. — A FOX 5 crew in Blairsville reports multiple vehicles, including a truck, are stuck in the snow on Cleveland Street.

Snow on GA 400 in Cumming

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Cars were stuck in the snow in Blairsville. (FOX 5)

7:10 a.m. — The FOX 5 Storm Team said snow is starting to "dip" into parts of metro Atlanta.

6:15 a.m. — A FOX 5 crew saw snow plows staging at Interstate 85 at the State Route 400 exit as snow moved closer to metro Atlanta.

Snow plows at GA 400.

6:07 a.m. — The Hall County Emergency Operations Center is active and provided its 6 a.m. update. In the update, officials said people should prepare for an accumulation of three to five inches of snow.

5:45 a.m. — FOX 5 cameras caught snow falling hard in Blairsville.

Snow in Blairsville

5:30 a.m. — A FOX 5 viewer sent in a picture of snow sticking in Dahlonega.

Snow in Dahlonega Georgia at 5:30 a.m. January 31st

5 a.m. — FOX 5 viewers and a FOX 5 crew in Dahlonega started reporting snow.

Snow in Rome.

4:49 a.m. — A FOX 5 viewer sent in video of snowflakes in Rome.



1 a.m. — A Winter Storm Warning has gone into effect for most of North Georgia and metro Atlanta.