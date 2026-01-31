Expand / Collapse search
Tree falls on Cobb County home trapping 2

By Jameson Moyer
Published  January 31, 2026 10:34pm EST
Cobb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

A tree fell on a home, trapping two people inside on Lizzie Lane. (Photo: Cobb County Fire) ( Cobb County Fire)

The Brief

    • A tree fell on a Cobb County home Saturday night, trapping two people inside.
    • Crews rescued the two trapped individuals, although the home sustained significant damage.
    • The injured were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Two people were injured in Cobb County on Saturday night after a tree fell on their home, trapping them inside, officials said. 

What we know:

Cobb County Fire said a large tree fell onto a house in the 1700 block of Lizzie Lane, trapping two people inside. Emergency crews responded and freed the two people who were trapped. 

They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. 

The house sustained significant damage.

When the tree fell, it caused the rear wall of the house to buckle and break the roof, leading to the collapse of sheetrock, attic insulation, and some structural components inside the home. 

What we don't know:

Officials did not say which injuries were reported or what caused the tree to fall. It is unclear if the owners will be able to return to the home. 

The Source: Information in this report comes from a Cobb County Fire release. 

