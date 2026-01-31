500+ flight cancellations at Hartsfield-Jackson during Georgia snow

article

The Brief Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is facing severe travel disruptions, with over 500 flights canceled as of Saturday morning. Delta Air Lines and its regional partner Endeavor Air account for the vast majority of the cancellations as snow moves across the region. Atlanta currently trails only Charlotte on FlightAware's "misery map," though Atlanta leads in total cancellations.



What we know:

Though the airport has only seen flurries on Saturday, the hundreds of delays have been increasing throughout the day.

The airport, which serves as Delta Air Lines' headquarters and largest hub, is still dealing with leftover flight disruptions from last week's ice storm. Now, it has already canceled more than 500 flights as this storm moves across the Southeast and is expected to move up the Eastern Seaboard.

By the numbers:

As of 10:45 a.m., the airport reports 582 cancellations and 89 delays.

About 450 of the cancellations are Delta flights, with most scheduled to take off from Atlanta. Delta also reports 38 delays. The airline's regional operator, Endeavor Air, reports 69 cancellations and 31 delays.

Big picture view:

According to FlightAware.com, Atlanta is second on the "misery map," right after Charlotte. While Charlotte has more total flight alterations, most of those are delays compared with Atlanta's cancellations.