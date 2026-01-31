500+ flight cancellations at Hartsfield-Jackson during Georgia snow

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
11
Extreme Cold Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Extreme Cold Warning
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 PM EST, Meriwether County, Troup County, Haralson County, Morgan County, Walker County, Putnam County, Spalding County, Pike County, Jasper County, Hall County, Oglethorpe County, Butts County, Whitfield County, Pickens County, Douglas County, Banks County, Gilmer County, Chattooga County, Clarke County, Coweta County, Lamar County, Towns County, Oconee County, Walton County, Greene County, South Fulton County, Clayton County, Madison County, Fayette County, Murray County, Newton County, Catoosa County, Bartow County, North Fulton County, Gordon County, Polk County, Dade County, Rockdale County, Carroll County, Jackson County, DeKalb County, Cobb County, Dawson County, Fannin County, Union County, Upson County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Henry County, Paulding County, Lumpkin County, Forsyth County, Heard County, Cherokee County, Floyd County, White County
Winter Storm Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Madison County, Lumpkin County, Murray County, Towns County, Butts County, Newton County, Forsyth County, Morgan County, Oconee County, North Fulton County, Walton County, Putnam County, Union County, Clayton County, White County, Hall County, Henry County, Rockdale County, Oglethorpe County, South Fulton County, Barrow County, Pickens County, Greene County, Fannin County, Cobb County, Gwinnett County, Dawson County, Jasper County, DeKalb County, Gilmer County, Cherokee County, Clarke County, Banks County, Jackson County
Winter Storm Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Elbert County, Hart County, Stephens County, Franklin County
Extreme Cold Warning
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Elbert County, Hart County
Cold Weather Advisory
from SAT 5:00 AM EST until SUN 1:00 PM EST, Clay County
Cold Weather Advisory
from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 2:00 AM CST until SAT 9:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Coweta County, Dade County, Paulding County, Spalding County, Carroll County, Catoosa County, Bartow County, Pike County, Meriwether County, Whitfield County, Polk County, Gordon County, Chattooga County, Troup County, Floyd County, Walker County, Haralson County, Fayette County, Douglas County, Lamar County, Upson County, Heard County

500+ flight cancellations at Hartsfield-Jackson during Georgia snow

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  January 31, 2026 11:13am EST
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Flurries at the airport on Jan. 31

The Brief

    • Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is facing severe travel disruptions, with over 500 flights canceled as of Saturday morning.
    • Delta Air Lines and its regional partner Endeavor Air account for the vast majority of the cancellations as snow moves across the region.
    • Atlanta currently trails only Charlotte on FlightAware's "misery map," though Atlanta leads in total cancellations.

ATLANTA - Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport reports hundreds of flight delays and cancellations as a snowstorm moves through Georgia.

What we know:

Though the airport has only seen flurries on Saturday, the hundreds of delays have been increasing throughout the day. 

The airport, which serves as Delta Air Lines' headquarters and largest hub, is still dealing with leftover flight disruptions from last week's ice storm. Now, it has already canceled more than 500 flights as this storm moves across the Southeast and is expected to move up the Eastern Seaboard.

By the numbers:

As of 10:45 a.m., the airport reports 582 cancellations and 89 delays.

About 450 of the cancellations are Delta flights, with most scheduled to take off from Atlanta. Delta also reports 38 delays. The airline's regional operator, Endeavor Air, reports 69 cancellations and 31 delays.

Big picture view:

According to FlightAware.com, Atlanta is second on the "misery map," right after Charlotte. While Charlotte has more total flight alterations, most of those are delays compared with Atlanta's cancellations.

The Source: Information in this article comes from FlightAware.com and the Atlanta airport's website. 

