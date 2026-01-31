GDOT requests additional crews to keep roadways clear after snow

Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Cold Warning
until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County
6
Extreme Cold Warning
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 PM EST, Meriwether County, Troup County, Haralson County, Morgan County, Walker County, Putnam County, Spalding County, Pike County, Jasper County, Hall County, Oglethorpe County, Butts County, Whitfield County, Pickens County, Douglas County, Banks County, Gilmer County, Chattooga County, Clarke County, Coweta County, Lamar County, Towns County, Oconee County, Walton County, Greene County, South Fulton County, Clayton County, Madison County, Fayette County, Murray County, Newton County, Catoosa County, Bartow County, North Fulton County, Gordon County, Polk County, Dade County, Rockdale County, Carroll County, Jackson County, DeKalb County, Cobb County, Dawson County, Fannin County, Union County, Upson County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Henry County, Paulding County, Lumpkin County, Forsyth County, Heard County, Cherokee County, Floyd County, White County
Winter Storm Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Madison County, Lumpkin County, Murray County, Towns County, Butts County, Newton County, Forsyth County, Morgan County, Oconee County, North Fulton County, Walton County, Putnam County, Union County, Clayton County, White County, Hall County, Henry County, Rockdale County, Oglethorpe County, South Fulton County, Barrow County, Pickens County, Greene County, Fannin County, Cobb County, Gwinnett County, Dawson County, Jasper County, DeKalb County, Gilmer County, Cherokee County, Clarke County, Banks County, Jackson County
Extreme Cold Warning
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Elbert County, Hart County
Winter Storm Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Elbert County, Hart County, Stephens County, Franklin County
Cold Weather Advisory
until SUN 1:00 PM EST, Clay County

GDOT requests additional crews to keep roadways clear after snow

By Jameson Moyer
Updated  January 31, 2026 9:42pm EST
Winter Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Snow on GA 400 in Cumming

The Brief

    • GDOT has requested 50 additional crews from across the state to treat challenging roadways.
    • A deep freeze is expected to create slick conditions and cause ice to form.
    • Although high winds may help keep roadways dry, they can cause reduced visibility and other dangerous conditions.

ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Transportation has requested about 50 more crews from across the state to assist in clearing roads after snow fell on parts of North Georgia Saturday. 

LIVE UPDATES: Bitter cold temperatures set in as snowfall slows

Big picture view:

After significant snowfall, a deep freeze is expected overnight Saturday, leading to slick conditions and ice forming on many roadways.

Additional crews will plow snow and apply salt and calcium chloride to help melt it and prevent refreezing as a bitter cold grips the region. 
The crews are being sent to some of the most challenging areas, which include I-85, I-985, SR 316, SR 400, and SR 441.

Motorists are encouraged to stay off the road, especially overpasses, bridges, and shaded areas where dangerous black ice typically forms first.

High winds sweeping through may help keep roads dry, but pose a threat on their own, including blowing snow, reduced visibility, and the potential for downed trees or debris. 

Express lane updates

  • The I-75 South Metro Express Lanes have reopened.
  • The I-75 Northwest Corridor Express Lanes have reopened.
  • The I-85 Express Lanes are still being monitored and are expected to reopen on Sunday.

What you can do:

Drivers who need assistance can call 511 hands-free, where emergency GDOT crews are on standby 24/7. Drivers are encouraged to stay off the roads while winter weather conditions persist. 
 

The Source: Information in this report comes from the Georgia Department of Transportation. 

Winter WeatherGeorgia Department of TransportationNews