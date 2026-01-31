GDOT requests additional crews to keep roadways clear after snow

article

The Brief GDOT has requested 50 additional crews from across the state to treat challenging roadways. A deep freeze is expected to create slick conditions and cause ice to form. Although high winds may help keep roadways dry, they can cause reduced visibility and other dangerous conditions.



The Georgia Department of Transportation has requested about 50 more crews from across the state to assist in clearing roads after snow fell on parts of North Georgia Saturday.

LIVE UPDATES: Bitter cold temperatures set in as snowfall slows

Big picture view:

After significant snowfall, a deep freeze is expected overnight Saturday, leading to slick conditions and ice forming on many roadways.

Additional crews will plow snow and apply salt and calcium chloride to help melt it and prevent refreezing as a bitter cold grips the region.

The crews are being sent to some of the most challenging areas, which include I-85, I-985, SR 316, SR 400, and SR 441.

Motorists are encouraged to stay off the road, especially overpasses, bridges, and shaded areas where dangerous black ice typically forms first.



High winds sweeping through may help keep roads dry, but pose a threat on their own, including blowing snow, reduced visibility, and the potential for downed trees or debris.

Express lane updates

The I-75 South Metro Express Lanes have reopened.

The I-75 Northwest Corridor Express Lanes have reopened.

The I-85 Express Lanes are still being monitored and are expected to reopen on Sunday.

What you can do:

Drivers who need assistance can call 511 hands-free, where emergency GDOT crews are on standby 24/7. Drivers are encouraged to stay off the roads while winter weather conditions persist.

