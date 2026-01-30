Is it safe to drive in Atlanta? ATL DOT urges residents to stay off roads Saturday

The Brief Crews will work around the clock through midday Monday to maintain Priority 1 and 2 routes. Officials urge residents to stay off roads Saturday as snow transitions to dangerous ice. ATL DOT is using brine and salt to raise pavement temperatures and prevent snow from sticking.



The city of Atlanta has begun pre-treating major thoroughfares and mobilizing salt trucks as Georgia prepares for its second consecutive weekend of winter weather.

Forecasters expect snow to begin falling overnight Friday and continue through Saturday morning, followed by a period of freezing temperatures that could make travel hazardous across the metro area.

Atlanta pre-treating roads

What we know:

The Atlanta Department of Transportation (ATL DOT) began pre-treating city roads with brine on Thursday. On Friday, crews shifted operations to loading trucks with salt to combat the expected accumulation.

City officials confirmed that road crews will work around the clock through midday Monday. The response strategy is tiered, with officials focusing first on "Priority 1 and 2" routes. These routes are designated to ensure that emergency services and critical infrastructure remain reachable regardless of the weather.

"We must keep access open to our key infrastructure: hospitals, fire stations, and police precincts," said Allen Smith, deputy commissioner of ATL DOT. "Once we have that, we have access throughout the city: North, South, East, and West."

As temperatures drop, the city plans to deploy plows to clear snow before it freezes into ice on the pavement. ATL DOT is urging residents to stay off the roads on Saturday to allow maintenance crews the space needed to treat and clear streets safely.

Weekend snow chances: 'I'm hoping'

What they're saying:

While city officials are focused on safety, local residents, particularly students, expressed a mix of excitement and a hope for a break from their daily routines.

"Last time it snowed on the Tech campus, I’m a student here, they had people skiing down the roads and everything, so I want to try that," said Maya Chidiac, a student at Georgia Tech.

Fellow student Gabriela Ericno shared the sentiment. "Hopefully it actually happens," she said, adding that she hopes the weather might impact her Saturday shift. "I'm hoping I don't have to go to work tomorrow at 11."

For some, the novelty of a Southern snowfall hasn’t worn off.

"I’m super excited. This is my second year living in ATL, and I really want to see the snow and play in it," said Atlanta resident Elijah Eiland.

Despite the local excitement, officials remain focused on the technical challenges of the storm. Deputy Commissioner Smith noted that pre-treatment is essential for managing the road surface.

"The brine helps us get the street temperatures up so when the snow does come, it will have a harder time sticking," Smith said. "We will be working around the clock, moving into salting and plowing as the forecast requires."