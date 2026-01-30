Is it safe to drive in Atlanta? ATL DOT urges residents to stay off roads Saturday

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
13
Extreme Cold Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Extreme Cold Warning
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 PM EST, Meriwether County, Troup County, Haralson County, Morgan County, Walker County, Putnam County, Spalding County, Pike County, Jasper County, Hall County, Oglethorpe County, Butts County, Whitfield County, Pickens County, Douglas County, Banks County, Gilmer County, Chattooga County, Clarke County, Coweta County, Lamar County, Towns County, Oconee County, Walton County, Greene County, South Fulton County, Clayton County, Madison County, Fayette County, Murray County, Newton County, Catoosa County, Bartow County, North Fulton County, Gordon County, Polk County, Dade County, Rockdale County, Carroll County, Jackson County, DeKalb County, Cobb County, Dawson County, Fannin County, Union County, Upson County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Henry County, Paulding County, Lumpkin County, Forsyth County, Heard County, Cherokee County, Floyd County, White County
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Madison County, Butts County, Newton County, Forsyth County, Morgan County, Oconee County, North Fulton County, Walton County, Putnam County, Clayton County, Hall County, Henry County, Rockdale County, Oglethorpe County, South Fulton County, Barrow County, Greene County, Cobb County, Gwinnett County, Jasper County, DeKalb County, Cherokee County, Clarke County, Banks County, Jackson County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Lumpkin County, Murray County, Towns County, Union County, White County, Pickens County, Fannin County, Dawson County, Gilmer County
Extreme Cold Warning
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Elbert County, Hart County
Winter Storm Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Elbert County, Hart County, Stephens County, Franklin County
Cold Weather Advisory
from SAT 5:00 AM EST until SUN 1:00 PM EST, Clay County
Cold Weather Advisory
from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 2:00 AM CST until SAT 9:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Coweta County, Paulding County, Spalding County, Carroll County, Bartow County, Pike County, Meriwether County, Polk County, Troup County, Haralson County, Fayette County, Douglas County, Lamar County, Upson County, Heard County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Gordon County, Chattooga County, Floyd County, Walker County

Is it safe to drive in Atlanta? ATL DOT urges residents to stay off roads Saturday

By Tara Jabour
Published  January 30, 2026 11:35pm EST
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Residents urged to stay home as salt trucks prep roads

Residents urged to stay home as salt trucks prep roads

As a significant winter storm moves into North Georgia, the City of Atlanta has transitioned into a 24-hour salting and plowing operation.

The Brief

    • Crews will work around the clock through midday Monday to maintain Priority 1 and 2 routes.
    • Officials urge residents to stay off roads Saturday as snow transitions to dangerous ice.
    • ATL DOT is using brine and salt to raise pavement temperatures and prevent snow from sticking.

ATLANTA - The city of Atlanta has begun pre-treating major thoroughfares and mobilizing salt trucks as Georgia prepares for its second consecutive weekend of winter weather.

Forecasters expect snow to begin falling overnight Friday and continue through Saturday morning, followed by a period of freezing temperatures that could make travel hazardous across the metro area.

Atlanta pre-treating roads

What we know:

The Atlanta Department of Transportation (ATL DOT) began pre-treating city roads with brine on Thursday. On Friday, crews shifted operations to loading trucks with salt to combat the expected accumulation.

City officials confirmed that road crews will work around the clock through midday Monday. The response strategy is tiered, with officials focusing first on "Priority 1 and 2" routes. These routes are designated to ensure that emergency services and critical infrastructure remain reachable regardless of the weather.

"We must keep access open to our key infrastructure: hospitals, fire stations, and police precincts," said Allen Smith, deputy commissioner of ATL DOT. "Once we have that, we have access throughout the city: North, South, East, and West."

As temperatures drop, the city plans to deploy plows to clear snow before it freezes into ice on the pavement. ATL DOT is urging residents to stay off the roads on Saturday to allow maintenance crews the space needed to treat and clear streets safely.

Weekend snow chances: 'I'm hoping'

What they're saying:

While city officials are focused on safety, local residents, particularly students, expressed a mix of excitement and a hope for a break from their daily routines.

"Last time it snowed on the Tech campus, I’m a student here, they had people skiing down the roads and everything, so I want to try that," said Maya Chidiac, a student at Georgia Tech.

Fellow student Gabriela Ericno shared the sentiment. "Hopefully it actually happens," she said, adding that she hopes the weather might impact her Saturday shift. "I'm hoping I don't have to go to work tomorrow at 11."

For some, the novelty of a Southern snowfall hasn’t worn off.

"I’m super excited. This is my second year living in ATL, and I really want to see the snow and play in it," said Atlanta resident Elijah Eiland.

Despite the local excitement, officials remain focused on the technical challenges of the storm. Deputy Commissioner Smith noted that pre-treatment is essential for managing the road surface.

"The brine helps us get the street temperatures up so when the snow does come, it will have a harder time sticking," Smith said. "We will be working around the clock, moving into salting and plowing as the forecast requires."

The Source: The details in this article are sourced from official statements by the Atlanta Department of Transportation (ATL DOT). Interviews were conducted with ATL DOT Deputy Commissioner Allen Smith, Georgia Tech students Maya Chidiac and Gabriela Ericno, and Atlanta resident Elijah Eiland.

AtlantaNewsWinter WeatherTransportationTraffic