Abolish ICE protests sweep Atlanta as agency opens new field office

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  January 30, 2026 10:44pm EST
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta students join national shutdown to abolish ICE

Atlanta students join national shutdown to abolish ICE

Dozens of activists gathered along Buford Highway in Northeast Atlanta on Friday evening to protest U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations as part of a national shutdown.

The Brief

    • Metro Atlanta students and activists launched coordinated "Abolish ICE" protests and walkouts amid national demonstrations.
    • ICE confirmed expanding its local footprint by opening a second field office in College Park.
    • The DOJ launched a civil rights investigation into the fatal shooting of Minneapolis protester Alex Preti.

ATLANTA - Protesters gathered along Buford Highway Friday evening to demand the abolition of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), part of a wave of national demonstrations that included student walkouts across metro Atlanta.

The local surge in activism comes as ICE confirmed the opening of a second field office in College Park. The expansion has drawn sharp criticism from residents like Luis Rivera, a Clayton County resident whose family is from Mexico.

"The fact that they're opening a office so close to where I live is astonishing," Rivera said. "It's really scary so that one day my dad might come out after work and be caught up in one of these roadblocks and be, you know, stopped."

ICE opens new satellite office in College Park

ICE opens new satellite office in College Park

ICE Expansion in College Park Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is expanding its Georgia footprint by opening a new administrative satellite office in College Park, situated in an office building behind the Georgia International Convention Center.

ICE protests across metro Atlanta

What we know:

The Friday demonstrations were part of a coordinated national effort. The timing coincides with a Department of Justice announcement that it has opened a civil rights investigation into the shooting death of Alex Preti, a protester in Minneapolis.

"Especially seeing everything going on in Minnesota. It's been bothering me a lot," one protester noted during the Buford Highway rally.

Authorities investigating the Minneapolis incident emphasized the complexity of the case. "Looking at videos, talking to witnesses, trying to understand what happened," officials stated. "I mean, you're talking about an incredibly tragic morning and then trying to unwind and investigate that as it takes a lot of time."

Image 1 of 16

Protesters rally to demand the abolition of ICE following the opening of a new field office along Buford Highway in northeast Atlanta on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. (FOX 5)

‘They should stay out of Atlanta’

What they're saying:

While activists are calling for the agency to leave the region, ICE appears to be digging in. Protesters expressed frustration that the agency is increasing its footprint despite local pushback.

"I think it's terrible, they should stay out of Atlanta," a demonstrator said. "We clearly don't want them here, we don't need them here. I think Atlanta's been just fine without ICE."

Rivera added that despite being born in the U.S., the "building movement" against the agency is fueled by his family's constant fear of immigration enforcement.

Image 1 of 13

Students from dozens of metro Atlanta schools walk out of class to protest federal immigration policies and recent police violence including at Parkview High School on Friday, January 30, 2026. (FOX 5)

ICE boycotts, protests to continue

What's next:

Activists say the Friday walkouts and rallies are only the beginning of a sustained campaign of boycotts and protests.

"The people of Atlanta will not accept ICE presence in their own communities," Rivera said. "So as long as ice is still a thing, we're going to continue to be out here."

Several additional rallies are planned throughout metro Atlanta over the weekend, though organizers noted that upcoming snow could potentially impact those efforts.

The Source: The sources for the details provided are the Department of Justice and ICE, with quotes coming directly from Luis Rivera, an anonymous protester, and an unidentified official investigating the Alex Preti case.

