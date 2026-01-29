More student anti-ICE protests planned in metro Atlanta

The Brief Student protests are planned across dozens of metro Atlanta schools. Walkouts are tied to a recent shooting and continued ICE enforcement. Some school districts warn students could face discipline.



Protests tied to a recent shooting and the Trump administration’s continued immigration enforcement are spreading to metro Atlanta schools, where students are planning coordinated walkouts.

What we know:

Student organizers say the demonstrations are a response to what they describe as growing concerns over violence and ongoing actions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement under President Donald Trump’s administration. During a news conference, organizers emphasized the protests are meant to draw attention to issues they say directly affect students and their families.

According to organizers, more than 75 metro-area schools are already confirmed to participate in walkouts on Friday, with expectations that the number could rise to 90 or more. However, officials with DeKalb County School District and Cobb County School District have warned students they could face disciplinary consequences for leaving class during school hours.

Despite those warnings, organizers say they expect strong participation and say the walkouts are intended to be a peaceful show of solidarity, with chants of "stand up, fight back" expected during the demonstrations.

