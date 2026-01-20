Student walkouts planned at North Georgia universities, schools

The Brief Walkouts planned today at universities and high schools across North Georgia Protests target immigration enforcement and other Trump administration policies At least 11 schools involved, with a larger citywide protest expected



Students at universities and high schools across North Georgia are planning walkouts later today to protest stepped-up immigration enforcement under the Trump administration, with demonstrations expected on multiple campuses.

PREVIOUS: Student walkouts planned at North Georgia schools

What we know:

Students at the University of Georgia are set to join the protests this afternoon, while similar walkouts are planned at schools across the region, including Emory University, where a demonstration is scheduled for noon. Organizers say additional walkouts will take place at times ranging from late morning to early afternoon, culminating in a larger citywide protest.

In North Georgia alone, organizers say at least 11 colleges and high schools — including campuses in Griffin, Demorest and Athens — are expected to participate, with several events planned in Atlanta. Students say the walkouts are aimed at opposing what they describe as aggressive ICE enforcement and broader concerns with policies under Donald Trump during the first year of his second term.

Student organizers, including a senior at Kennesaw State University who helped organize today’s walkouts, said they believe immediate action is necessary.

The other side:

Not all local leaders agree with the protests’ message.

The chair of the Cobb County Republican Party said he supports peaceful demonstrations but encouraged students to research the issues independently.