Gwinnett County declares emergency ahead of another winter storm

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  January 30, 2026 11:35pm EST
Gwinnett County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Operations center activates as snow and ice loom

Operations center activates as snow and ice loom

Gwinnett County is entering a high-alert phase as Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson has officially declared a state of emergency ahead of a dangerous weekend winter storm. The county’s Emergency Operations Center in Lawrenceville is scheduled to activate at midnight.

The Brief

    • Gwinnett County is under a state of emergency with the Emergency Operations Center activating at midnight Saturday.
    • Officials warn that melting snow will refreeze, creating treacherous road conditions and threatening water systems.
    • Warming centers are open through Monday, and residents are urged to stay off the roads.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson declared a state of emergency Friday as officials warned residents to prepare for another "potentially dangerous" winter storm expected to hit the metro Atlanta area this weekend.

What we know:

The county will activate its Emergency Operations Center at midnight Saturday to monitor conditions. The declaration comes just one week after an ice storm made regional travel difficult. While forecasters predict snow this time, Hendrickson warned that the impact could be just as severe.

"We’re asking our residents to take this really seriously," Hendrickson said. "Because of the freezing temperature, there is the propensity for the snow to melt, freeze on the roadways and create very hazardous and treacherous conditions on the roads."

Hendrickson added that the extreme cold has the "capacity to impact pipes, water systems and it can be very hazardous for our residents and for our first responders."

County crews have already begun brining, salting, and sanding local roads. Warming centers opened Friday and are scheduled to remain open through Monday. Officials urged those needing shelter to arrive as early as possible.

What they're saying:

Gwinnett County Police Chief J.D. McClure said the 911 center will be fully staffed for the duration of the storm.

"Our commitment to our community is to keep our community safe and we’re going to do that," McClure said. "We’re going to be prepared for whatever comes our way."

County officials are asking drivers to stay off the roads once the storm begins to avoid hazardous conditions.

"We’re equipped here in our emergency operations center and we’re going to take care of our residents as best we can," Hendrickson said.

The Source: The primary sources for this article are Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson and Police Chief J.D. McClure, who spoke during a public briefing at the county's Emergency Operations Center in Lawrenceville.

