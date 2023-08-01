Mom and children die in head-on crash that killed 5 near Putnam-Baldwin County line

article

An overnight car crash near the Putnam-Baldwin County line killed all five people involved, including an infant and a toddler, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday along U.S. Highway 441.

The sheriff's office says the driver of a 2018 Honda Civic was in the wrong lane and struck a 2005 Nissan Xterra head-on.

Authorities have identified the driver of the Civic as 22-year-old Hailey Brook Hayes, of Eatonton. Also in her car were her two children, 8-month-old Tucker Hudspeth and 3-year-old Bentley Barlow, and a second adult, 23-year-old Zaleigh Adaya Brooks. All four were killed.

The driver of the Xterra, 44-year-old Mayla Dostie, of Eatonton, was also killed.

The sheriff's office says their findings are preliminary and that their investigation continues.