Mobile COVID-19 testing unit rolls out Monday

​A mobile COVID-19 testing project rolls out Monday in Georgia's rural communities.

Drive-thru sites will rotate among three Georgia cities, including Augusta, Milledgeville, and Tifton.

​Governor Brian Kemp’s office said the unit will test Georgians exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, as well as all health care providers and first responders.

The tests will be administered in a drive-thru fashion with patients self-swabbing their nasal cavities in the comforts of their own car while trained medical professionals watch.

The state has ranked in the bottom nationally in per capita testing, and is still a work in progress.

This weekend, Dawson County started ramping up testing. The county opened a specimen collection site at Rock Creek Park in Dawsonville. ​

Restrictions on who is able to be tested have been loosened statewide.

From now on, anyone showing symptoms is eligible, so long as he or she has a referral from a doctor or local health department. ​

Appointments for the mobile unit can be made at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.

