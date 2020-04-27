Mobile COVID-19 testing unit rolls out Monday
AUGUSTA, Ga. - A mobile COVID-19 testing project rolls out Monday in Georgia's rural communities.
Drive-thru sites will rotate among three Georgia cities, including Augusta, Milledgeville, and Tifton.
Governor Brian Kemp’s office said the unit will test Georgians exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, as well as all health care providers and first responders.
The tests will be administered in a drive-thru fashion with patients self-swabbing their nasal cavities in the comforts of their own car while trained medical professionals watch.
LIVE MAP: Tracking coronavirus in Georgia
The state has ranked in the bottom nationally in per capita testing, and is still a work in progress.
This weekend, Dawson County started ramping up testing. The county opened a specimen collection site at Rock Creek Park in Dawsonville.
Advertisement
Restrictions on who is able to be tested have been loosened statewide.
LATEST NUMBERS: Click here to view the latest coronavirus numbers for Georgia
From now on, anyone showing symptoms is eligible, so long as he or she has a referral from a doctor or local health department.
Appointments for the mobile unit can be made at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.
RESOURCES:
- Symptoms, testing and how to prepare amid growing COVID-19 outbreak
- Who is most susceptible to coronavirus? COVID-19 not just affecting older people
- Coronavirus cleaners: These products will kill COVID-19, according to the EPA
- Coronavirus and pets: Your cat or dog probably can’t get COVID-19, WHO says
- Will sick leave protect me if I get ill from coronavirus? 5 questions answered