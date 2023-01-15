Couple married on MLK Jr.'s birthday celebrates 40 years together

A Clayton County couple got married 40 years ago on Jan. 15, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday.

More than four decades, two daughters and a grandson later, Dr. Geffry Tate and his wife Rose, are celebrating in a special way. The King Center has provided seating for the Tate's at Monday's Beloved Community Commemorative Service at the Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church.

The King Center has provided seating for the Tate's at Monday's Beloved Community Commemorative Service at the Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church.

The Tate's actual ceremony was one that attendees could never forget since the groom got lost in a West Virginia snowstorm and arrived at the church two hours late.

"The pastor, it was the first wedding he ever did, and he was trying to convince her that I wasn’t coming," said Tate.

Rose laughed and said she did not doubt it.

"I knew he’d show up," she said confidently.

A Clayton County couple married for over four decades chose Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthday as their wedding date. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Rose says she trusted his character and knew nothing would stop them from making it down the aisle on January 15th.

They say they chose King's birthday as their wedding date in honor of his legacy and global impact. "I was just excited about his life, and I wanted to do something because of the inspiration that he gave not only to me personally but the world," said Tate.

From becoming business partners, parents, and now grandparents, the two have traveled down many of life’s roads and say it is because of their faith and friendship that they believe they can weather any storm.

A Clayton County couple married for over four decades chose Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthday as their wedding date. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

"Regardless of what comes and what goes, I know I can depend on him. Just like that day, I knew he was going to show up."

There are many other ceremonies and community events happening throughout metro Atlanta for MLK Day.

Throughout the day, the Children's Museum of Atlanta will have events for kids which includes morning and afternoon parades. Find more information here.

The Atlanta History Center will have free activities for the public which includes civil rights-themed trivia, crafts, choir performances and free access to exhibits.



Over in Decatur, The NAACP DeKalb County Branch will host the 21st Annual Dr Martin Luther King Junior Parade which kicks off at 11 a.m. at Green Pastures Christian Ministries.