MLK Jr. 56th death anniversary: Events planned to remember Martin Luther King Jr.

Members of the King family will gather on Thursday to mark the 56th anniversary of the death of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. with a wreath-laying ceremony.

It will take place at 11:15 a.m. at the crypt at The King Center Freedom Plaza on Auburn Avenue where Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King are interred. Mrs. King died in 2006.

The ceremony will be led by Rev. Bernice King, CEO of the King Center.

At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, the National Park Service will hold a candlelight observance and wreath-laying ceremony at the Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church Sanctuary, 407 Auburn Ave. The wreath will be placed in front of the church, and a bell will toll 56 times in honor of King, who was baptized at the church and preached at Ebenezer before his funeral was held there on April 9, 1968.

Visitors to the National Historical Park's Visitor Center on Auburn Avenue will be invited to "pause and reflect on the profound impact of Dr. King’s legacy" through April 9.

Additionally, visitors will "step back in time and experience the solemnity of the Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church Sanctuary" while listening to recordings of King's final sermons. The funeral for Dr. King was held on April 9.

Dr. King, who was a Christian minister, activist and political philosopher, was shot at 6:05 p.m. April 4, 1968, while standing on a balcony outside his second-floor room at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee. He was rushed to St. Joseph's Hospital and died at 7:05 p.m. King was in Memphis to support African-American sanitation workers for the City of Memphis who were on strike.

His assassination was one of four major assassinations of the 1960s in the United States, following the assassination of John F. Kennedy in 1963, the assassination of Malcom X in 1965 and two months before the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy in June 1968.