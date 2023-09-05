Missing woman last seen leaving Gwinnett County Jail in August

article

The Gwinnett County police are soliciting help from the public to find a woman who has been missing since late August.

Maury-Ange Martinez, 20, was last seen leaving the Gwinnett County Jail at 2:20 p.m. on Aug. 21. Her family reported her disappearance a week later.

Officials believe she may be in the area of Woodstock or Marietta.

Maury-Ange Martinez (Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department)

Martinez is about 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has long brown hair, brown eyes and multiple tattoos including a snake on her sternum with wording on both sides of her rib area.

If you see her or know anything about her whereabouts, police ask that you call 911 immediately.