MISSING: Union City Man with dementia last seen near apartment building

William Edward Whitlow was last seen around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept, 3, in the vicinity of building 19 of the Park at Netherley Apartments, located at 6770

Buffington Road, Union City, Georgia.

Whitlow is described as an 84-year-old Black male, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds, with brown eyes and short gray hair. His last clothing description is an adult diaper and a white t-shirt.

According to Union City Police, Whitlow suffers from dementia. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Union City Police.