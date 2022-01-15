Newton County deputies locate pair of missing teens

Expand / Collapse search
Ice Storm Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM EST until MON 12:00 AM EST, Elbert County
10
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM EST until MON 12:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Chattooga County, Stephens County, Forsyth County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County
High Wind Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM EST until SUN 12:00 PM EST, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Henry County
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 10:00 PM EST until MON 12:00 AM EST, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Hall County, Banks County
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 6:00 PM EST until MON 8:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until MON 7:00 AM EST, Clay County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 12:00 AM EST until SUN 12:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Chattooga County, Morgan County, Greene County, Spalding County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 12:00 AM EST until MON 12:00 AM EST, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 6:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County

Newton County deputies locate pair of missing teens

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:07PM
Missing Persons
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

(Left) Alasia Vaughn, 15, and (Right) John Sharpe, 16, were reported as missing after both had not been seen on heard from beginning on December 24, 2021.

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - The two teens, one from Butts County, the other from Newton County, who had been missing since Christmas Eve have been located, the Newton County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday.

Fifteen-year-old Alasia Vaughn and 16-year-old John Sharpe had last been seen on December 24, 2021, near a Butts County Dollar General, according to Alasia's mother.

The Vaughns are from Covington, but Ann says Alasia went to visit her grandmother's house in Butts County just before the holiday.

John also disappeared on Christmas Eve. Alasia's mother, Ann Vaughn, said she did not believe the disappearance was a case of two teenagers running away together.

"Something doesn't feel right. She would've asked to use a restaurant's phone, she would've called me or her sister," she said after returning home from a search party in Henry County earlier this month.

MISSING TEENS FROM BUTTS, NEWTON COUNTIES BELIEVED TO BE TOGETHER 

Both Butts and Newton County sheriff's office previously posted about the teen disappearances.

Two teens missing may be together, deputies say

Two teens, one from Butts County, the other from Newton County, missing since Christmas Eve are believed to be together.

Alasia is described by deputies as being 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing about 190 pounds. She had last seen with her hair in a ponytail, wearing a red jacket with a hood.

John is described by investigators as being 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds. Authorities say it's not clear what he was wearing when he left his home on Green Commons Drive.

____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE