Missing teens from Butts, Newton counites believed to together

Authorities in Butts and Newton counties are searching for two teenagers who have been missing for nearly three weeks.

Fifteen-year-old Alasia Vaughn and 16-year-old John Sharpe were last seen on Christmas Eve near a Butts County Dollar General, Alasia's mother says.

There isn't much that would come between a teenager and new gifts around Christmastime.

That's why Ann Vaughn says it is odd her daughter hasn't been seen since Christmas Eve.

The Vaughns are from Covington, but Ann says Alasia went to visit her grandmother's house in Butts County just before the holiday.

"She was excited because she got a lot of stuff," she said.

Vaughn says her "outspoken" and "honest" teenager broke her cell phone and hasn't gotten a new one, so she's worried about her safety because she hasn't heard from her since before the holidays.

She says she kept to herself but was especially close to 16-year-old John. The Newton County Sheriff's Office has a missing person's report for him too.

"They did date," Vaughn said. "I hope they're both found safe. He's a good kid too."

John also disappeared on Christmas Eve. Vaughn says this isn't a case of two teenagers running away together.

"Something doesn't feel right. She would've asked to use a restaurant's phone, she would've called me or her sister," she said after returning home from a search party in Henry County. "I can't even go to work. I just want my daughter to come home."

Both Butts and Newton County sheriff's offices have posted about the teen disappearances.

Alasia is described by deputies as being 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing about 190 pounds. She was last seen with her hair in a ponytail, wearing a red jacket with a hood.

John is described by investigators as being 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds. Authorities say it's not clear what he was wearing when he left his home on Green Commons Drive but they believe he's in Newton County.

Anyone with information about either teen's disappearance should call the Butts County or Newton County sheriff's offices.

