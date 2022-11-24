Missing Stone Mountain man with dementia found safe

article

UPDATE: Mr. Hurley was found safe, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

The DeKalb County Police Department is asking for the public's help finding 73-year-old Reuben Hurley.

Hurley, who has dementia, was last seen leaving his residence on Beresford Circle in Stone Mountain early Thursday morning. Hurley is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and a bald head. Hurley was last seen wearing a dark sweater, high shots, and flip-flops.

Police say Hurley is new to Georgia and does not know the area.

Anyone who sees him is encouraged to call the Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.