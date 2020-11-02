Police: 13-year-old Georgia girl missing without money, cell phone

article

Georgia law enforcement is desperately searching for a Marietta teen who has been missing since Sunday afternoon.

The Marietta Police Department says 13-year-old Samantha Major was last seen leaving the 1,800 block of Roswell Road around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Family members told authorities that Major received some "troubling news" the night she ran away from home.

The missing teen does not have any money or a cell phone on her.

Officials described Major as around 5-feet-4-inches tall with a weight of 150 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a red rose design on it and pink Adidas shoes.

If you have any information about where she could be, please call 911 immediately.

