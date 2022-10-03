Missing: Police searching for 13-year-old DeKalb County boy

article

DeKalb County police said they need help locating a missing 13-year-old boy.

Stefan Vann was last seen near Redan Road in Lithonia.

The boy is described as standing 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said he was last seen wearing a tan shirt, military cameo pants and tan military boots.

If you see him or know any information about his disappearance, officers ask that you call the Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.