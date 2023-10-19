Missing person: Christopher Hightower

article

The Carrollton Police Department is asking for the public's help locating 41-year-old Christopher Shaun Hightower.

He was last seen around 9 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the Royal Inn. Hightower could possibly be in the area of the Efficiency Lodge on Bankhead or Elizabeth Village on Alabama Street.

Hightower is described as a white male, 5'9" tall, 165 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Carrollton Police Department at 770-834-4451